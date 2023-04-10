Five Mile Point Speedway to host 73rd season before officially being sold

(Five Mile Point Speedway)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Five Mile Point Speedway will open for a 73rd season after previously announcing it will cease racing weekends in October 2022.

That’s according to a post the speedway made on Facebook over the Easter weekend. It plans on opening its 73rd season on April 16.

The speedway initially announced it will be sold but then later confirmed that the sale has been pushed back to Fall 2023, allowing it to host one more season of racing.

For Immediate Release Re: 73rd Season To Take Place FIVE MILE POINT SPEEDWAY TO OPEN FOR 73RD CONSECUTIVE SEASON OF...

Posted by Five Mile Point Speedway on Friday, April 7, 2023

It will host three-race “Spring Triple Crown” events in April before additional races to take place roughly once every three weeks with a Summer Series for regional race teams.

