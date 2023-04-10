Long, dry week ahead!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clear to mainly clear. Low: 32-38

Tuesday: Sun and high, thin clouds. High: 64-70

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure. It is what’s in style....well, maybe not in style, but definitely in control. Our weather will be dominated by it this week and we don’t have a drop of rain currently forecast all week. Tuesday will be a breezy day and wildfires, due to low relative humidity and the breeze, could ignite readily and spread rapidly. Please obey the statewide burn ban in effect through May 14. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 and gusts could reach 25-30mph.

Wednesday through Saturday is dry as well. Highs climb a bit each day and should be near 80 by Thursday and Friday.

The next chance of appreciable rain is Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and the chance of rain is around 60%.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth seized from Johnson City home
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Suspect in 2011 murder, arson released on $150,000 bail
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire

Latest News

No significant rain through the week
Long, dry week ahead!
wbng
A lot of sunshine!
More sunshine and mild air Monday
Highs in the mid-60s.
More sunshine and mild air Monday