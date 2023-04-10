Long, dry week ahead!

Tonight: Clear to mainly clear. Low: 32-38

Tuesday: Sun and high, thin clouds. High: 64-70

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 47-52

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure. It is what’s in style....well, maybe not in style, but definitely in control. Our weather will be dominated by it this week and we don’t have a drop of rain currently forecast all week. Tuesday will be a breezy day and wildfires, due to low relative humidity and the breeze, could ignite readily and spread rapidly. Please obey the statewide burn ban in effect through May 14. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70 and gusts could reach 25-30mph.

Wednesday through Saturday is dry as well. Highs climb a bit each day and should be near 80 by Thursday and Friday.

The next chance of appreciable rain is Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and the chance of rain is around 60%.

