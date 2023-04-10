A lot of sunshine!
Warmer temperatures too!
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONDAY: Sunny. High 66 (62-68) Wind W Calm-5 mph
High pressure will give us nice weather today. Mild during the day, cool at night.
A cold front will dip in from the north Tuesday. We’ll get some clouds, but the mild weather
will continue.
A return to sunshine and warm/hot weather for Wednesday to Friday.
A low to our west will give us some clouds Saturday. As the cold front approaches, we’ll have
showers Sunday.
