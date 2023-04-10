Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire

MAINE (WBNG) -- A mobile home was destroyed in an Easter Day blaze in the Town of Maine Sunday.

The Endicott Fire Department said it responded to Mulberry Circle and assisted the Town of Maine Fire Department with a trailer fire around 1:30 p.m.

Today at approximately 13:36 the Endicott Fire Department was dispatched as part of a contact with the Maine Fire... Posted by Endicott Fire Department on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Endicott Fire noted that the blaze moved quickly through the trailer and spread to another trailer. Additionally, several other trailers were also damaged in the fire.

The trailer that initially caught fire was totally destroyed by the flames.

