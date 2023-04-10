Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network receives $1,000 donation

(WBNG) -- The Mother’s & Babies Perinatal Network received a donation of $1,000 from the Binghamton chapter of New York State Women’s Incorporated in an effort to help them continue to serve those in need.

President of New York State Women’s Incorporated Tonya Robinson said being able to provide donations like this helps not only the nonprofit but the entire community.

“We find it very rewarding to be able to go help the different organizations and meet with each individual from each organization and find out what their struggles are,” President Robinson said.

She said NYSW is there to help and it will continue to hold fundraisers throughout the year in an effort to continue to help more organizations in the community.

You can find more information about Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network on its website.

