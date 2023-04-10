Traffic alert: Harry L Drive entrance of Oakdale Commons to be closed temporarily

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Motorists should get ready for some traffic changes in Johnson City next week.

According to a news release, the Harry L Drive entrance and exit to the Oakdale Commons will be closed for two weeks for pedestrian crossing and intersection upgrades beginning April 17.

All traffic to the Oakdale Commons will have to enter and exit on Reynolds Road second entrance, closest to Johnson City High School.

Key Bank will continue to have access via the south entrance of Reynolds Road until further notice.

