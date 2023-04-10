Walton man pleads guilty to possessing meth

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a man on drug charges Monday.

The district attorney’s office said William J. Effner, 30, of Walton, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

Effner admitted he possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it on Dec. 9, 2022.

Broome County deputies responded to a report of erratic driving and a crash in the area of Pendell Hill Road in Whitney Point. Effner was driving a pickup truck that had gone off the road and struck some mud. An investigation revealed Effner possessed cocaine, a scale and meth.

The district attorney’s office noted that Effner had a prior felony conviction for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in 2019 in Delaware County.

Effner will be sentenced to four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision on June 28.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fentanyl, crack cocaine, meth seized from Johnson City home
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Suspect in 2011 murder, arson released on $150,000 bail
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire

Latest News

Traffic alert: Harry L Drive entrance of Oakdale Commons to be closed temporarily
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network receives $1,000 donation
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network receives $1,000 donation
Walton man pleads guilty to possessing meth
Walton man pleads guilty to possessing meth
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s Enter subheadline
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s Enter subheadline
Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network receives $1,000 donation