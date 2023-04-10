Walton man pleads guilty to possessing meth

(WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a man on drug charges Monday.

The district attorney’s office said William J. Effner, 30, of Walton, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony.

Effner admitted he possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it on Dec. 9, 2022.

Broome County deputies responded to a report of erratic driving and a crash in the area of Pendell Hill Road in Whitney Point. Effner was driving a pickup truck that had gone off the road and struck some mud. An investigation revealed Effner possessed cocaine, a scale and meth.

The district attorney’s office noted that Effner had a prior felony conviction for attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree in 2019 in Delaware County.

Effner will be sentenced to four years in prison followed by two years of post-release supervision on June 28.

