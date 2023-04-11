1-on-1 with Vestal High School softball and field hockey head coach Vickie Sax
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - WBNG Sports Reporter Jackson Neill sat down with Vestal High School softball and field hockey coach Vickie Sax to discuss winning the first field hockey state title in program history and making the softball state championship game in 2022, and her decades-long career. Check out the interview above!
