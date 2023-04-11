Barn destroyed by fire in Candor, multiple agencies respond

OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Owego Fire Department assisted the Candor Fire Department with two barn fires Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to the scene around 3 p.m.

The fire department said, upon arrival at 560 Straits Corners Rd. crews were assigned to assist with an overhaul as the fire had been doused by crews who arrived prior. Owego firefighters were on the scene for an hour and a half.

At least one of the barns was totally destroyed by the blaze.

The Candor Fire Department said there were no injuries involved in the fire but the cause remains under investigation.

Officials said high winds contributed to spreading the fire to the grass.

The Owego Fire Department also said it was looking for volunteers. For more information about joining, click here.

