Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's security service arrested the American reporter for The Wall Street Journal on espionage charges, the first time a U.S. correspondent has been detained on spying accusations since the Cold War, the Federal Security Service, known by the acronym FSB, said Thursday, March 30, 2023. The newspaper denied the allegations and demanded his release. (The Wall Street Journal via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke to the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the Moscow-based journalist was detained in Russia and charged with espionage.

Biden made the call as he flew to Belfast to start a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland. The call happened one day after the Biden administration formally declared the reporter had been “wrongfully detained.”

The designation elevates Gershkovich’s case for the U.S. government and means that a particular State Department office will take the lead on seeking his release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Russia to release a detained Wall Street Journal reporter “immediately.” (Source: Pool via CNN)

Before departing Washington on Tuesday, Biden again condemned the journalist’s detention. Both the U.S. government and Wall Street Journal have vehemently denied the Russian accusation that Gershkovich is a spy.

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” Biden said. “It changes the dynamic.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters after the call that Biden “felt it was really important to connect with Evan’s family, his parents.” She said that Gershkovich, 31, has been “top of mind” for the president.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Russian government has yet to grant U.S. consular access to Gershkovich.

“It’s not for lack of trying,” Kirby said, adding that the State Department has been seeking access “ever since the moment we found out that he was detained.”

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

___

Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed reporting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Five Mile Point Speedway to host 73rd season before officially being sold

Latest News

Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Louisville shooter targeted bank co-workers, police say
FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., March 17,...
Theranos’ Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to stay out of prison
NASCAR driver Cody Ware, 27, is charged with assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury...
NASCAR driver charged with assault, suspended indefinitely from racing
FILE - TCF Bank Stadium is shown during a media tour in Minneapolis, in this Tuesday, June 16,...
Report: U of Minnesota ‘committed genocide’ of Native people