Binghamton celebrates 156th Birthday

An old map of the original city of Binghamton.
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Binghamton (WBNG) - The city of Binghamton celebrated its 156th birthday over the weekend.

The city was officially incorporated by the act of the New York State legislature on April 9th, 1867. Due to the presence of several stately homes it was nicknamed, “Parlor City”.

During its early years and infancy, it was initially an agricultural town. However, it quickly became an industrial city. Eventually, it made its mark in cigars, becoming the second-largest manufacturer of cigars in the United States.

“It got off to an excellent start because of its location and how close it was in proximity to nearly everything,” said Broome County historian Roger Luther, “what started out as an agricultural community quickly turned into an industrial community and this area just grew incredibly fast.”

Over time the community would switch its expertise from cigars to shoes. When the 21st century came around it was technology that helped develop the town of initially two hundred people, to a population of over 48,000.

