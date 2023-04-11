Broome County Advocacy Center to host 1st annual ‘Child Safety Summit’

By Julia Laude
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- April is “Child Abuse Prevention Month.” The Broome County Child Advocacy Center is hosting a “Child Safety Summit” to provide healing and support for those witnessing family violence.

The first annual Child Safety Summit will take place on April 21 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton. Check-ins begin at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m.

Registration for the event is due by April 14. You can sign up here.

