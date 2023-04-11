Broome County Emergency Services celebrates ‘unseen heros’ for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- In an effort to give thanks and express appreciation to public safety dispatchers, this week people around the nation celebrate “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”

Director of Broome County Emergency Services Patrick Dewing said this week is a perfect time to educate people on what dispatchers do on a day-to-day basis. He said annually, during the second week of April this national holiday is celebrated throughout the nation to honor telecommunicators for their service, sacrifice and commitment.

Dewing said many people are not aware of what dispatchers do. He said dispatchers are the critical lifeline between the public and first responders, and although the job is very rewarding; it can be challenging.

“It’s a very tedious job, it’s difficult, it’s long hours, and as a dispatcher, you’re talking to people on the worst day of their lives sometimes,” said Dewing. “It can be very draining on the dispatchers, so it takes a strong person to work in that room.”

He says they will continue to celebrate the unseen hero’s not only throughout the week but every day.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Laundry Love comes to Norwich
Laundry Love comes to Norwich
BU recieves $9.3 million federal grant for Community Schools program
BU recieves $9.3 million federal grant for Community Schools program
The latest Laundry Love is located at 69 East Main St. in Norwich.
Laundry Love comes to Norwich
An old map of the original city of Binghamton.
Binghamton celebrates 156th Birthday