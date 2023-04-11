Broome County Emergency Services celebrates ‘unseen heros’ for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- In an effort to give thanks and express appreciation to public safety dispatchers, this week people around the nation celebrate “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.”

Director of Broome County Emergency Services Patrick Dewing said this week is a perfect time to educate people on what dispatchers do on a day-to-day basis. He said annually, during the second week of April this national holiday is celebrated throughout the nation to honor telecommunicators for their service, sacrifice and commitment.

Dewing said many people are not aware of what dispatchers do. He said dispatchers are the critical lifeline between the public and first responders, and although the job is very rewarding; it can be challenging.

“It’s a very tedious job, it’s difficult, it’s long hours, and as a dispatcher, you’re talking to people on the worst day of their lives sometimes,” said Dewing. “It can be very draining on the dispatchers, so it takes a strong person to work in that room.”

He says they will continue to celebrate the unseen hero’s not only throughout the week but every day.

