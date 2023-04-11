DA Korchak receives endorsement from NY State Troopers Police Benevolence Association

(WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak picked up another endorsement for his 2023 reelection campaign.

The New York State Troopers Police Benevolence Association announced it was proud to endorse the Republican incumbent Korchak.

“It is with careful consideration that the NYSTPBA is endorsing Michael Korchak for reelection as Broome County District Attorney,” a letter from the association said. “The NYSTPBA is confident that Michael Korchak is the best candidate for Broome County District Attorney.”

Korchak accepted the endorsement. In a video on his campaign Facebook page, Korchak gave credit for working closely with the New York State Police as a prosecutor. He also thanked NYSTPBA President Charles W. Murphy.

“I am humbled and honored to receive the endorsement of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolence Association,” he said. “My office has always and will continue to support the purple and grey. Here’s to many more years of teamwork and fighting for our community.”

The announcement comes just a month after Korchak received the endorsement of former Broome County Sheriff David Harder as well.

However, his opponent and fellow Republican Paul Battisti has a couple of high-profile endorsements of his own to flaunt.

Battisti announced he received the support of the Broome County Conservative Party on April 7. He said he and the Conservative Executive Committee shared similar concerns over crime.

The defense attorney also received the endorsement of current Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

