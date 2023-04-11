Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek

CASTLE CREEK (WBNG) -- Emergency crews have responded to a tractor-trailer crash on Route 81 near Castle Creek Tuesday afternoon.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, the Chenango Fire Department and Broome Ambulance have responded.

According to 511NY, the tractor-trailer rolled down an embankment causing emergency crews to block one lane of traffic. 511NY reported that injuries, the type of cargo and fuel spills are unknown.

Broome County dispatchers could not confirm additional details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

