Endicott native Josh Riley announces 2nd bid for NY-19

(WBNG) -- 2024 is shaping up to be a potential rematch in the battle for the still-relatively-new 19th Congressional District in New York State.

Tuesday morning, Democrat Josh Riley, an Endicott native, announced his campaign to run for the district, which spans from the City of Ithaca to the Massachusetts border.

Riley was defeated by Republican and then-Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro in a tight race in 2022. Riley could not overcome Molinaro’s 50.24% of the total vote. He had just 48.08%. The democrat conceded to Molinaro on Nov. 10, two days after Election Day.

At the time, Riley said he was not discouraged by his defeat, and his most recent campaign announcement backs up that statement.

“When the world faces big challenges, we always rise to meet them,” Riley said. “I’m running for Congress because I believe this is a valley of opportunity and we deserve a politics that serves hard-working Upstate New Yorkers, not deep-pocketed special interests.”

Riley toted the support of several local Democratic committee chairs in his announcement, including former Broome County Executive Barbara Fiala.

“As Democratic Committee Chairs and Vice Chairs across New York’s 19th Congressional District, we are excited to support Josh Riley in his campaign for Congress,” said chairs and vice chairs in a joint statement. “Josh is a fifth-generation Upstate New Yorker with the roots, work ethic, and experience needed to deliver results for this district.”

Molinaro had few words for Riley’s announcement.

“I’m less than 100 days into my term,” he said. “I’m focused on delivering bipartisan results for Upstate New York. I will run on this record if my opponent is Josh Riley, Daniel Butterman, or someone who has yet to announce.”

Riley defeated fellow Democrat Jamie Cheney in an August 2022 Democratic Primary before losing to Molinaro.

The 2023 General Election is on Nov. 7.

