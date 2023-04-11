Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident

Endicott (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is investigating a shots fired complaint on the 300 block of Arthur Avenue that occurred on April 10, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am.

Endicott Police Officers were on the scene within minutes of the call and say multiple suspects fled the area prior to police arrival.

They were last seen on foot on Arthur Avenue, heading towards E. Main Street. Several shell casings were recovered at the scene. There are no reported injuries associated with the incident.

Endicott Police ask anyone with information to contact the Endicott Police Department. Village residents in the surrounding neighborhood are asked to review their security and doorbell video including up to at least one half-hour before or after the incident and to contact police if they observe people or vehicles.

Callers can contact EPD at 607-785-3341 with information.

