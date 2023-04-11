Gov. Hochul announces to measures to protect abortion access in New York State

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In the wake of a federal judge halting the Food & Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state will stockpile another abortion medication.

The New York State Department of Health will immediately begin purchasing misoprostol in order to stockpile 150,000 doses; a five-year supply, in order to meet anticipated needs.

Governor Hochul is also working with the state on new legislation to require private insurers to cover that medication when it’s prescribed off-label for abortion.

“Last year, the attacks were on abortion procedures,” said Gov. Hochul. “This year, medication abortion. What’s next? Contraception? Birth control? Well I’m here to say: Not in New York. Not now. Not ever.”

Since the United States Supreme Court issued the Dobbs Decision last year, New York created a $35 million fund to support abortion care. The legislature also passed six new laws to protect and support providers.

Moody’s Investors Service designates Broome County with ‘A1′ rating
