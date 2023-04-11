Laundry Love comes to Norwich

Norwich (WBNG) - Inflation is hitting every aspect of our lives, including the laundry task. To help across the country, Laundry Love is an effort to ease the burden on the wallet.

When it comes to the latest local impact this month, residents of Chenango County will be able to have some assistance.

“Things have gotten so expensive, so we decided we’re going to start a Laundry Love here and help people spend some of their money on necessities like food, and medication,” said Laundry Love Norwich Facilitator Shannon Wright.

The latest Laundry Love will come to East Main Street’s Norwich Laundromat on Wednesday, April 19. It’s a national movement that partners with local laundromats in cleaning clothes and linens for low-income or no-income families and persons.

“We have a lot of people here struggling, a whole lot of people here struggling,” said Wright. “So I’m hoping this will just help even in a small way.”

After seeing its success in the Whitney Point area, Wright saw a need for it in Norwich. During the third Wednesday of every month from 4-6 p.m., residents will be able to sign in and have assistance. For Laundry Love, there are no income guidelines to qualify.

Wright sees the effort in Norwich as just the beginning with Oxford next on the radar.

“My hope is actually to have a Laundry Love in every community in Chenango County that has a laundromat,” said Wright.

When it comes to funding for the future, Wright said Doug’s Fish Fry and Bake Sale will happen May 1st at Curtis Lumber from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

