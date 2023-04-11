Moody’s Investors Service designates Broome County with ‘A1′ rating

(WBNG) -- Broome County has been designated with its best financial rating in a dozen years, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the county said Moody’s Investors Service announced that it upgraded Broome County’s rating A1. Broome County had a rating of A2 from the international financial institution.

“Monday’s announcement shows that the work we’ve been doing in Broome County is helping to build a strong economy,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “By prioritizing responsible budgeting, cutting taxes five years in a row, eliminating short-term borrowing, and making smart investments in the community, we are now in one of the best financial positions in Broome County in a generation. Thank you to the County Legislature and our Budget Director for all their work that helped lead to this upgraded designation.”

“Monday’s news by Moody’s that our financial rating has been upgraded again is great news for the taxpayers of Broome County,” said Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds. “The Legislature will continue to work with the County Executive and Office of Management & Budget to build on our previous successes of cutting property taxes and eliminating short-term borrowing so that Broome County will remain strong financially.”

The county said Moody’s noted that Broome County’s growing tax base and the elimination of cash flow borrowing as primary reasons for the for it gaining the new rating.

