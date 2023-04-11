Moody’s Investors Service designates Broome County with ‘A1′ rating

By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Broome County has been designated with its best financial rating in a dozen years, county officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the county said Moody’s Investors Service announced that it upgraded Broome County’s rating A1. Broome County had a rating of A2 from the international financial institution.

“Monday’s announcement shows that the work we’ve been doing in Broome County is helping to build a strong economy,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “By prioritizing responsible budgeting, cutting taxes five years in a row, eliminating short-term borrowing, and making smart investments in the community, we are now in one of the best financial positions in Broome County in a generation. Thank you to the County Legislature and our Budget Director for all their work that helped lead to this upgraded designation.”

“Monday’s news by Moody’s that our financial rating has been upgraded again is great news for the taxpayers of Broome County,” said Broome County Legislature Chairman Dan Reynolds. “The Legislature will continue to work with the County Executive and Office of Management & Budget to build on our previous successes of cutting property taxes and eliminating short-term borrowing so that Broome County will remain strong financially.”

The county said Moody’s noted that Broome County’s growing tax base and the elimination of cash flow borrowing as primary reasons for the for it gaining the new rating.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire
Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Five Mile Point Speedway to host 73rd season before officially being sold

Latest News

Moody’s Investors Service designates Broome County with ‘A1′ rating
Moody’s Investors Service designates Broome County with ‘A1′ rating
Gov. Hochul announces to measures to protect abortion access in New York State
Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek
SUNY ends COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students