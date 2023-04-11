Southern Tier Tuesdays: Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries

By Julia Laude and Lauren Del Valle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire
Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Five Mile Point Speedway to host 73rd season before officially being sold

Latest News

GiGi's
Southern Tier Tuesdays: GiGi’s Playhouse
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Running to Places
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Addiction Center of Broome County Health Home
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Wildcat Food & Clothing Center