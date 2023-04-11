SUNY ends COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- SUNY announced the end of the emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate Tuesday.

This means students will no longer need to have the COVID vaccine to attend classes on any SUNY campus. This goes into effect for summer courses and subsequent semesters.

The announcement came just one day after President Joe Biden signed bipartisan legislation to end the emergency response to the pandemic.

However, it SUNY System said it still highly recommends students, staff and faculty stay up to date on vaccinations.

“The safety of SUNY’s students is our first and foremost priority, and while COVID is no longer an emergency, we will not lose sight of the impact it continues to have on us,” said SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. “Across SUNY we will continue to monitor cases and make adjustments as needed, but even more importantly, we will look to increase the overall health and wellness support we provide our students.”

SUNY said the decision was made in conjunction with New York State health officials.

The World Health Organization has not declared the pandemic over. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreaks a pandemic in March 2020.

