Truth Pharm encourages those with unwanted medication to participate in ‘Drug Takeback Day’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In an effort to help prevent and reduce medication misuse and opioid addiction, this month, people around the nation are participating in Drug Takeback Day.

Truth Pharm Community Health Worker Ken Butler said at times, unused prescription drugs find their way into the wrong hands, creating a situation that is both dangerous and tragic. He said improper disposal of drugs can not only harm them but the environment as well.

“It’s better to dispose of it this way than to dispose of it in our water system because it’s not safe to flush down the toilet or throwing it in the sewers,” said Butler. “It’s bad for the land fields.”

He said most people are unaware of the proper disposal of unneeded medications.

“80% of addiction starts at the home within prescription medication and old medication that is found in medicine cabinets,” said Butler. “We want people to come out and bring their drugs so they can be disposed of properly.”

The Drug Takeback Day event will be held on April 22 at Otsinango Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information click here.

