Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday

(New York State Police)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WBNG) -- New details have been released regarding the abduction and death of an Ithaca woman on her birthday on April 5.

Virginia State Police said a trooper spoke with the alleged abductor, 34-year-old Michael Davis and the victim 34-year-old Tatiana David, after pulling the vehicle over for improper registration and wrong license plates. Previously, police said only Davis was spoken to.

State Police said it was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver’s information that he learned Davis was wanted by the New York State Police for abducting David.

Authorities said within seconds of the confirmation, Davis pulled away and a pursuit was initiated, Davis, who was driving the vehicle, eventually crashed into the nearby woods and began shooting at law enforcement. Responding troopers shot back.

Once Davis stopped shooting, troopers approached the vehicle and pulled Davis and David from it and began rendering aid. On April 6, police said Davis was found outside of the vehicle.

Davis was flown to the hospital where he still is being treated for life-threatening injuries. However, David died at the scene. Police are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Police also noted that there were two handguns recovered at the scene. Previously, only one weapon was noted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Endicott native Josh Riley announces 2nd bid for NY-19
Binghamton University
Binghamton University receives $9.3 million federal grant for Community Schools Program
Broome County Emergency Services celebrates ‘unseen heros’ for National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week
Laundry Love comes to Norwich
Laundry Love comes to Norwich