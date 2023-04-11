Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WBNG) -- New details have been released regarding the abduction and death of an Ithaca woman on her birthday on April 5.

Virginia State Police said a trooper spoke with the alleged abductor, 34-year-old Michael Davis and the victim 34-year-old Tatiana David, after pulling the vehicle over for improper registration and wrong license plates. Previously, police said only Davis was spoken to.

State Police said it was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver’s information that he learned Davis was wanted by the New York State Police for abducting David.

Authorities said within seconds of the confirmation, Davis pulled away and a pursuit was initiated, Davis, who was driving the vehicle, eventually crashed into the nearby woods and began shooting at law enforcement. Responding troopers shot back.

Once Davis stopped shooting, troopers approached the vehicle and pulled Davis and David from it and began rendering aid. On April 6, police said Davis was found outside of the vehicle.

Davis was flown to the hospital where he still is being treated for life-threatening injuries. However, David died at the scene. Police are still waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Police also noted that there were two handguns recovered at the scene. Previously, only one weapon was noted.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.