Warm, Windy

RED FLAG WARNING for southern Delaware and Sullivan Counties from 10 AM until 8 PM.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. High 68 (64-70) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

wbng (wbng)

High pressure to our south will give us another nice day. The catch, there is a low

moving through Quebec. The pressure gradient between these features will give us a gusty

west wind. Windy and dry conditions will give us an elevated risk of wildfires.

A cold front will dip in from the north tonight. We’ll get some clouds, but the mild weather

will continue.

A return to sunshine and warm/hot weather for Wednesday to Friday.

A low to our west will give us some clouds Saturday. As the cold front approaches, we’ll have

showers Sunday into Monday. Noticably cooler Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.