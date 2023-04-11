Warm, Windy
Elevated risk of wildfires
RED FLAG WARNING for southern Delaware and Sullivan Counties from 10 AM until 8 PM.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. High 68 (64-70) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph
High pressure to our south will give us another nice day. The catch, there is a low
moving through Quebec. The pressure gradient between these features will give us a gusty
west wind. Windy and dry conditions will give us an elevated risk of wildfires.
A cold front will dip in from the north tonight. We’ll get some clouds, but the mild weather
will continue.
A return to sunshine and warm/hot weather for Wednesday to Friday.
A low to our west will give us some clouds Saturday. As the cold front approaches, we’ll have
showers Sunday into Monday. Noticably cooler Monday.
