Warm, Windy

Elevated risk of wildfires
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT
RED FLAG WARNING for southern Delaware and Sullivan Counties from 10 AM until 8 PM.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, windy. High 68 (64-70) Wind W 10-20 G25 mph

High pressure to our south will give us another nice day. The catch, there is a low

moving through Quebec. The pressure gradient between these features will give us a gusty

west wind. Windy and dry conditions will give us an elevated risk of wildfires.

A cold front will dip in from the north tonight. We’ll get some clouds, but the mild weather

will continue.

A return to sunshine and warm/hot weather for Wednesday to Friday.

A low to our west will give us some clouds Saturday. As the cold front approaches, we’ll have

showers Sunday into Monday. Noticably cooler Monday.

