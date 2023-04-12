Ahead of 2023 elections, Tioga County looks for election inspectors

TIOGA COUNTY (WBNG) -- The countdown is on for this year’s Primary Election and General Election. To ensure a successful election cycle, preparation is happening now in places like Tioga County as the search is on for election inspectors.

“It’s really a great way to contribute to your direct community, your state, your country to ensure a smooth and fair election,” said Republican Deputy Commissioner of Elections Kelly Johnson for Tioga County Board of Elections. “It feels really good to be a part of that.”

Election inspectors are required to be trained and tested on an annual basis.

“They’ll get a couple of packets to read through and then they’ll come here and do hands-on training with the electronic poll books as well as the voting machines. Then there’s a short quiz at the end,” said Johnson.

For this year’s election cycle, Democratic Election Commissioner of Elections James Wahls for Tioga County Board of Elections said training is happening next week and throughout the summer. The first session is April 17, but it’s currently full.

“We do have, I think, seven spots still available on the second class, which is the 19th in the morning at 10 a.m.,” said Wahls.

For 2023, the last training is Aug. 30 so a county resident would have to commit to the role before that date. If there’s interest following that date, the resident won’t get to work this year and will be sent a notice for future training.

Each election training can fit a maximum of 16 residents and attendees are asked to register at least a week before the desired class.

“Our elections are the foundation of our democracy,” said Wahls. “I think if anyone gets the opportunity to become an election inspector, I think that’s a fantastic way to contribute to the country.”

This year, the local Primary Election is June 27 with early voting June 17 - June 25. The General Election is Nov. 7 with early voting Oct. 28 - Nov. 5.

To register and get the full list of training, call 607-687-8261.

