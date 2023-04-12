Binghamton Police Benevolent Association endorses Battisti for district attorney

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT
(WBNG) -- Republican Candidate for Broome County District Attorney Paul Battisti picked up another endorsement.

Wednesday morning, the defense attorney announced the Binghamton Police Benevolent Association endorsed him after a vote following interviews with fellow Republican and incumbent for District Attorney Michael Korchak and Democrat and former Binghamton Mayor Matt Ryan.

“There is no issue more important than public safety in this election,” a letter from the Binghamton PBA said. “We need a District Attorney who listens to the concerns of police officers and residents, who also shares our common goal of improving public safety for every Binghamton neighborhood. We look forward to partnering with you as our next Broome County District Attorney for the next four years.”

The Campaign for Paul Battisti noted that the letter credited the defense attorney’s demeanor when dealing with its union members and professionalism.

The announcement was just the latest endorsement of either of the two Republican candidates. On Tuesday, Korchak announced he received the endorsement of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolence Association.

