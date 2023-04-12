Binghamton Rumble Ponies fall to Somerset in 2023 home opener

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies allowed five runs in the top of the ninth inning in a 7-6 loss to the Somerset Patriots in their home opener Tuesday night.

After a three-run eighth inning, the Ponies went into the final frame up 5-2. Somerset had five-straight batters reach base with one out., capped off by a go-ahead three-run blast from Carlos Narvaez. Delvin Perez belted a solo home run on the very next pitch, which gave Somerset a 7-5 lead.

Rumble Ponies’ starter Mike Vasil shined in his Double-A debut. The 23-year-old struck out eight batters over four innings of work and allowed two runs and two hits. Dylan Hall tossed three scoreless frames in relief of Vasil and struck out two batters.

The Rumble Ponies will play next on Wednesday night in the second game of the series against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch is at 6:05 PM.

