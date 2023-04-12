Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Wednesday, the Broome County Land Bank Corporation announced the first round of its 2023 blighted property demolitions before starting the first demolition at 25 North Baldwin St. in Johnson City.

The property on North Baldwin was acquired by the Land Bank in 2022 from Broome County after the house had been foreclosed due to a non-payment of taxes.

The house has damage from past flooding and was also found to contain asbestos.

Broome County Land Bank Executive Director Jessica Haas said the organization is excited to be able to remove yet another eyesore in the community.

“We are incredibly proud to address yet another blighted property,” said Haas. “This property quite literally may be the most blighted property on this block so we’re happy to remove this dangerous eyesore and revitalize and stabilize our neighborhoods in the process.”

This demolition, as well as five others planned in the coming weeks, are being made possible by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act along with additional funding from the Land Bank Community Revitalization Initiative.

Construction is being completed by Gorick Construction Company and environmental testing is being completed by Keystone Material Testing.

The five other properties being demolished in the coming weeks are located at 6400 NYS Route 79 in the Town of Fenton, 10137 NYS Route 79 in the Town of Lisle, 126 Second St. in the Village of Deposit, 119 Oak Hill Ave. in the Village of Endicot, and 179 Floral Ave. in the Village of Johnson City.

The total cost of all demolition projects will be $94,600.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.