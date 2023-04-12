The Cider Mill Stage presents ‘Moonlight & Magnolias’

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Step back into 1930s Hollywood and join David, Ben and Victor as they try to salvage the script of “Gone with the Wind.”

The stage comedy “Moonlight & Magnolias” depicting this struggle, is headed to the Cider Mill Stage.

You see the show on April 14, 15, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 16 and 23 at 2:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

