Congressman Marc Molinaro introduces bipartisan bill

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the majority of college students with disabilities at both 2 and 4-year institutions do not inform their college of their disability.

Congressman Marc Molinaro announced the introduction of the Respond, Innovate, Support, and Empower (RISE) Act, a bipartisan bill that eliminates barriers and expenses for students with disabilities seeking to access support services in college.

“Students with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities are currently required to obtain expensive and redundant evaluations before colleges will grant access to special education services,” said Molinaro.

The RISE Act allows college students to use a variety of existing documentation, including a 504 Plan and Individualized Educational Plan (IEP), as proof of a disability when seeking accommodations on campus.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Endicott firefighters battled a trailer fire at Mulberry Circle in the Town of Maine on Easter....
Mobile home destroyed by Easter Day fire
Five Mile Point Speedway to host 73rd season before officially being sold

Latest News

DA Korchak receives endorsement from NY State Troopers Police Benevolence Association
Endicott native Josh Riley announces 2nd bid for NY-19
Mifepristone is an abortion drug that has been widely used in the U.S. since securing FDA...
White House 'ready to fight' on abortion rights
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
Pentagon documents leak explained: How bad is it?