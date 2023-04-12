Rep. Molinaro shares progress report after first 100 days in office

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) was at his district office in Binghamton Wednesday afternoon to unveil his 100-day progress report.

He said his office has responded to approximately 14,000 emails, phone calls and letters through his first three months in office. Molinaro also haled several town halls across 10 of the 11 counties that make up the 19th Congressional District.

“We as a nation and as a society are very quickly moving to a place where we don’t spend time talking and listening to one another,” said Molinaro. “Trying to find common ground requires that we hold firm to our principles but that we work with each other to find that elusive common ground.”

Through these conversations with people in his district, a commonly brought-up concern has been protecting Social Security and Medicare. Molinaro said this is an issue he will stand against other congressional Republicans to protect.

“I’ve heard it consistently and it’s important,” said Molinaro. “I don’t want anyone to think or feel that we are looking to undermine Social Security we are not and will not.”

Molinaro said he has and will continue to show he is willing to reach across the aisle to solve important issues, something he has been able to do with his work with the Problem Solvers Caucus.

“I will work with anyone who is honest and earnest about solving the problems that face the people of the 19th Congressional District and by extension the people of New York and Americans across this country,” said Molinaro.

Other issues the congressman has been focusing on include increasing public safety, empowering the agriculture industry, tackling mental health issues and the opioid epidemic along with passing legislation that advocates for those with disabilities with his “Think Differently” initiative.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.