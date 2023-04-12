Dry stretch of weather continues

Tonight: Variable clouds to cloudy. Low: 47-52

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 72-76

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 47-53

Forecast Discussion:

Our weather will be dominated by high pressure this week and we don’t have a drop of rain currently forecast until possibly Saturday, with a higher chance Sunday. Wednesday through Saturday is dry as well. Highs climb a bit each day and should be near 80 by Thursday and Friday.

The next chance of appreciable rain is Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s and the chance of rain is around 60%.

Next Monday and Tuesday are a bit unsettled with small chance of some showers. It will be cooler, but much more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s.

