Josh Riley says campaign for NY-19 raised more than $250K in first 24 hours of announcement

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- Democrat Josh Riley has raised more than $250,000 toward a second chance at being a member of the House of Representatives.

That’s according to a news release from Riley’s campaign, which was officially announced on Tuesday. Riley aims to claim the house seat he lost to Republican Marc Molinaro in the 2022 General Election by a razor-thin margin.

The campaign said the Democrat received donations from all 11 counties in the 19th Congressional District.

“This campaign is not mine, but ours’ We’re in this together, and it shows: since we launched yesterday, we’ve had a groundswell of grassroots support,” said Riley. in a release. “I’m so humbled by everyone who has chipped in and sent words of encouragement. I’m not accepting a penny of corporate PAC money, and that’s ok with me because I have you instead.”

Riley said his campaign raised more than $4.1 million without accepting donations from Political Action Committees, more commonly referred to as PACs, in 2022. He said he raised more money in the general election than any other Democrat across New York State with most of his 27,000 donors contributing $25 or less.

