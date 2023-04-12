Man charged after drugs, guns taken from residence

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered drugs and guns from a residence in Johnson City on April 11.

The task force said it executed a narcotics search warrant at 75 Shelby St. and recovered the following:

Around 4.5 grams of fentanyl

Around 12.5 grams of meth

Drug paraphernalia items consisting of scales, packaging materials and cutting agents commonly used in the sale in the distribution of controlled substances

An illegally possessed and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun

An illegally possessed and loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was also found to have been reported stolen out of Kentucky

Three illegally possessed large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices

Police said as a result of the investigation, officers arrested Michael P. Buchanan and charged him with the following:

Criminal possession of a firearm-class E felony (two counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree-class D felony (three counts)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree-class A misdemeanor

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree-class B felony (two counts)

Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree-class C felony

Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree-class A misdemeanor (two counts)

Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree-class A misdemeanor (three counts)

Police said Buchanan was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility pending further court action.

