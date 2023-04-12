Man charged after drugs, guns taken from residence
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered drugs and guns from a residence in Johnson City on April 11.
The task force said it executed a narcotics search warrant at 75 Shelby St. and recovered the following:
- Around 4.5 grams of fentanyl
- Around 12.5 grams of meth
- Drug paraphernalia items consisting of scales, packaging materials and cutting agents commonly used in the sale in the distribution of controlled substances
- An illegally possessed and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun
- An illegally possessed and loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was also found to have been reported stolen out of Kentucky
- Three illegally possessed large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices
Police said as a result of the investigation, officers arrested Michael P. Buchanan and charged him with the following:
- Criminal possession of a firearm-class E felony (two counts)
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree-class D felony (three counts)
- Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree-class A misdemeanor
- Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree-class B felony (two counts)
- Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree-class C felony
- Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree-class A misdemeanor (two counts)
- Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree-class A misdemeanor (three counts)
Police said Buchanan was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility pending further court action.
