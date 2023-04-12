Man charged after drugs, guns taken from residence

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force recovered drugs and guns from a residence in Johnson City on April 11.

The task force said it executed a narcotics search warrant at 75 Shelby St. and recovered the following:

  • Around 4.5 grams of fentanyl
  • Around 12.5 grams of meth
  • Drug paraphernalia items consisting of scales, packaging materials and cutting agents commonly used in the sale in the distribution of controlled substances
  • An illegally possessed and loaded Ruger 9mm handgun
  • An illegally possessed and loaded Taurus 9mm handgun which was also found to have been reported stolen out of Kentucky
  • Three illegally possessed large-capacity ammunition-feeding devices

Police said as a result of the investigation, officers arrested Michael P. Buchanan and charged him with the following:

  • Criminal possession of a firearm-class E felony (two counts)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree-class D felony (three counts)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree-class A misdemeanor
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree-class B felony (two counts)
  • Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the fourth degree-class C felony
  • Criminal possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree-class A misdemeanor (two counts)
  • Criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree-class A misdemeanor (three counts)

Police said Buchanan was arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility pending further court action.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek
Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia

Latest News

Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia
Students create huge Harry Potter-themed art show at Vestal Museum
Josh Riley says campaign for NY-19 raised more than $250K in first 24 hours of announcement
Binghamton Police Benevolent Association endorses Battisti for district attorney