Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WBNG) -- The suspect in a case involving an abducted Ithaca woman has been charged.

The Virginia State Police charged Michael C. Davis, 34, of North Chesterfield, Va., with one count of abduction, a felony. Police noted that Davis is in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center but is still being treated for injuries sustained during a shootout with troopers on April 5.

On that date, New York State Police announced it was seeking the public’s help in finding Tatiana David, who was abducted from a residence in Ithaca on her birthday in the morning.

Later that day, Virginia State Police pulled Davis over on I-95 in Fairfax County and learned that he was a suspect in the abduction. Moments after the traffic stop, Virginia State Police said Davis sped off in his vehicle before crashing into a wooded area and began shooting at law enforcement.

When he stopped shooting, troopers approached the vehicle and pulled Davis and David out of it and rendered aid to them. David died at the scene but Davis was flown to the hospital.

Virginia State Police said additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

