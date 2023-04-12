Molinaro introduces bill to assist students with disabilities obtain access to college

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the majority of college students with disabilities at both two and four-year institutions do not inform their college of their disability.

Congressman Marc Molinaro (R, NY-19) announced the introduction of the Respond, Innovate, Support and Empower (RISE) Act, a bipartisan bill that eliminates barriers and expenses for students with disabilities seeking to access support services in college.

“Students with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities are currently required to obtain expensive and redundant evaluations before colleges will grant access to special education services,” said Molinaro.

The RISE Act allows college students to use a variety of existing documentation, including a 504 Plan and Individualized Educational Plan (IEP), as proof of a disability when seeking accommodations on campus.

