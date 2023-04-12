Potential record-breaking heat

Tonight: Clear. Low: 47-55

Thursday: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Breezy at times. Wildfire risk remains. High: 78-83

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 49-55

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday through Saturday is dry as well. Highs climb a bit each day and should be near 80 by Thursday and Friday.

We have increased the chance of rain showers on Saturday to around 40%. This is due to an upper level disturbance moving a bit closer to us, and faster than previously thought.

Sunday remains in question as far as rainfall chances and timing. We’ve put the chance of rain at 30% for now, but that should increase late and overnight into Monday morning as a cold front brings us back to seasonable weather and temperatures. The next chance of appreciable rain is Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the 70s Sunday and the chance of rain is around 30% but increases to around 70% overnight.

Next Monday and Tuesday are a bit unsettled with a small chance of some showers. It will be cooler, but much more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. The chance of rain is 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday. Next Wednesday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s.

