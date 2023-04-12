Potential record-breaking heat

By Howard Manges
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Clear. Low: 47-55

Thursday: Sunny and unseasonably warm. Breezy at times. Wildfire risk remains. High: 78-83

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 49-55

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday through Saturday is dry as well. Highs climb a bit each day and should be near 80 by Thursday and Friday.

We have increased the chance of rain showers on Saturday to around 40%. This is due to an upper level disturbance moving a bit closer to us, and faster than previously thought.

Sunday remains in question as far as rainfall chances and timing. We’ve put the chance of rain at 30% for now, but that should increase late and overnight into Monday morning as a cold front brings us back to seasonable weather and temperatures. The next chance of appreciable rain is Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will still be in the 70s Sunday and the chance of rain is around 30% but increases to around 70% overnight.

Next Monday and Tuesday are a bit unsettled with a small chance of some showers. It will be cooler, but much more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. The chance of rain is 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday. Next Wednesday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek
Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia

Latest News

Remaining dry
Potential record breaking heat
wbng
Warm & Breezy
Red Flag Warnings south
Warm & Breezy
ANOTHER DRY DAY
Dry stretch of weather continues