Restaurants thrive off the start of Rumble Ponies baseball

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The sun was shining for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies’ home opener, as a number of nearby establishments benefit each summer from the activity in and around the ballpark.

Di Rienzo Bakery and Deli is located right behind Mirabito Stadium at 152 Henry St. and is a 3rd generation establishment that has been around for 119 years. Although the deli has been around much longer than the ballpark itself, it brings a livelihood to local environment.

“And it helps because it gets action on the street ya know,” said Tony Di Rienzo, owner of Di Rienzo Bakery and Deli. “Neighbors are here, everything is looking good. Hopefully the weather’s nice and it’s a win-win for everybody.”

After all these years, the location of the ballpark makes it much easier to tell local residents where to find the age-old eatery.

“I’m across from the stadium,” said Di Rienzo. “Everybody knows where the baseball stadium is. So, it helps us.”

Little Venice in Binghamton is another local establishment that is just a short walk from the ballpark. Although they aren’t seemingly attached to the Rumble Ponies like Di Rienzo’s, they still see increase of customers during the summer months.

“As the days get longer, people will be outside doing yardwork or sporting events or doing whatever that is and we’ll get a busier dinner hour later in the evening,” said Little Venice owner Gina Minichino. “It’s always nice to be in the AC once that summer does hit.”

Di Rienzo’s normal hours range from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M., making it a prime spot from an afternoon game, while Little Venice is more suited to eat before a later contest.

Some other local establishments right near Mirabito Stadium are Mad Monk’s Tavern, Amici’s and Scooby Dooby’s Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.