Rocksteady Boxing aims to fight Parkinson’s disease

Conklin (WBNG) - For John Cappello and Rocksteady Boxing, the battle against Parkinson’s disease is one they have been fighting for years in their ACT classes, with tools ranging from speed bags to heavy bags.

“The program is designed to give them as many avenues as possible to work on their body,” said Cappello, “so we do cardio, we do strength, we do balance, we do coordination.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves.

“Your walking is impaired, your arms don’t move when you walk, there’s a facial expression that changes called a mask it becomes difficult to move,” said Cappello.

Cappello and company look towards the sweet science of boxing to help treat Parkinson’s patients in the area. The focus of the class however does not just end with the physical aspects, they also help students with mental impairments as well.

For Rocksteady boxing, World Parkinson’s Disease Day is a chance to reflect on the bigger picture, of joining the battle with their students one class at a time.

