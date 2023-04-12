Starbucks’ new olive oil-infused coffees have customers running to the bathroom

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks recently debuted the drink in Italy, hoping customers would be enticed by the novelty and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People are talking about Starbucks’ new olive oil-infused drink, but maybe for the wrong reasons.

Customers are complaining that the coffee giant’s Oleato drink is making them run to the bathroom.

Starbucks recently debuted the drink in Italy, hoping customers would be enticed by the novelty and the health benefits of extra virgin olive oil.

Former CEO Howard Schultz said it would transform the coffee industry and be very profitable.

But the company may not have considered that the combination of coffee and olive oil might create an urgency to hit the restroom for some people.

A barista on the Starbucks Reddit page posted that half the team tried the drink, and a few needed to “use the restroom, if ya know what I mean.”

The reaction was also swift on social media.

One Twitter user wrote, “That Oleato drink from Starbs makin’ my stomach speak.”

CNN has reached out to Starbucks for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia police release new details into abduction, death of Ithaca woman who died on birthday
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Broome Sheriff seeking subjects responsible for multiple larcenies at Lowe’s
Emergency crews respond to tractor-trailer crash near Castle Creek
Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia

Latest News

FILE - Bottles of the drug misoprostol sit on a table at the West Alabama Women's Center, March...
White House wants rule to protect abortion patients’ records
Warner Bros. Discovery unveiled a streaming service called Max on Wednesday.
New streaming app to ‘Max’ programming from HBO, Discovery
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida set to execute ‘ninja killer’ for 1989 murders
Man charged after drugs, guns taken from residence
Justin Pearson and his fiancé Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of Commissioners...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House