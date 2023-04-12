Students create huge Harry Potter-themed art show at Vestal Museum

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Every single student from Clayton Avenue Elementary in Vestal currently has artwork featured in the “World of Harry Potter” art show on exhibit at the Vestal Museum.

The idea was born after Vestal Art Teacher Amy Panella started reading the Harry Potter books last year and bonded with her students over it.

Panella applied and was awarded a “Visions Loves Educators” grant in Fall 2022 to attain the funds to buy the art supplies for the students to use for this exhibition after realizing she did not have the proper budget.

“Without it, I couldn’t have made all these projects happen and I’m very thankful,” said Panella.

She said when everything came together, she felt pride for everyone involved, and the students were just as excited to see their hard work displayed for the public to see.

“They love it, as soon as they walk in through the 9 and 3/4 platform, they’re mesmerized, they’re just taking it all in and it takes a minute,” said Panella. “I’ve even been told some people started crying because they were so excited.”

(Kayla Madison)

The many different art pieces were created from using tidbits from the scenes of the first and second books.

When deciding where to host the show, instead of holding it in the lobby of the school, Panella wanted to have it at the Vestal Museum.

Since she was already using the resources from the community with the grant, she wanted that to continue in a public and historical place.

Panella said her favorite art piece made is the wands because at the end of the show, the students will be able to take theirs home as a memento. With this project, she hopes the children remember they are important, special and amazing artists.

While at the exhibit, there is also a scavenger hunt game available to appreciate each and every piece made.

Visitors have until April 21 to check it out. Hours for the exhibit are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays. And Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Vestal Museum is located at 328 Vestal Parkway E., in Vestal.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.