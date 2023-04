(WBNG) -- SUNY Broome will host its second annual Spring Culinary Arts Festival.

The event will be held on April 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the SUNY Broome Culinary & Event Center at 78 Exchange St. in Binghamton.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Tickets are available here.

