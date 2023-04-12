Warm & Breezy

Above average temperatures continue!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fire Weather Watch 10 AM until 8 PM for Bradford, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy, warm. High 76 (72-78) Wind WNW 10-15 G25 mph

It’s going to be another warm and windy day. With dry conditions we will have an elevated

risk of wildfires.

A front will lift northward today. High pressure to our south will give us mostly sunny skies.

Clear and cool tonight.

Sunshine Thursday and Friday with highs approaching 80.

A cold front approaching from the west will give us some clouds and a few late day showers Saturday.

As the cold front moves through, we’ll have showers and a few thunderstorms Sunday. With the low

to our north, we’ll have showers and cooler, more seasonable weather Monday and Tuesday.

