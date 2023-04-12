Women & Wealth: Investing: ‘Why You Are Worth the Risk’
(WBNG) -- The Visions Women & Wealth Seminar Series is returning with a new discussion topic.
The goal is to empower women to be comfortable managing their finances. Next in the series is “Investing: Why You are Worth the Risk.”
The seminars will be held on:
- April 25 at 2 p.m.
- April 27 at 6 p.m.
- April 29 at 10 a.m.
The seminars will be at the Visions HQ at 3301 Country Club Rd. in Endwell.
