Women & Wealth: Investing: ‘Why You Are Worth the Risk’

(WBNG) -- The Visions Women & Wealth Seminar Series is returning with a new discussion topic.

The goal is to empower women to be comfortable managing their finances. Next in the series is “Investing: Why You are Worth the Risk.”

The seminars will be held on:

April 25 at 2 p.m.

April 27 at 6 p.m.

April 29 at 10 a.m.

The seminars will be at the Visions HQ at 3301 Country Club Rd. in Endwell.

You can register here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.