1 killed in 3 car crash in Ithaca

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police announced one person was killed in a three-car crash in the area of 806 Elmira Rd. in Ithaca Wednesday evening.

State Police said Kathy A. Fox of Newfield was killed when her 2020 Ford Explorer failed to maintain its lane and struck a 2015 Honda Fit that had pulled over onto the shoulder of the road. The Ford Explorer then entered the northbound lane and struck a 2007 Lexus.

The occupants of the Honda Fit were not injured and the driver of the Lexus was flown to Upstate University Hospital and listed in stable condition.

Fox died from her injuries at Upstate University Hospital on Thursday.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

