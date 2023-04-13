3 arrested for stealing pickup truck in Town of Binghamton

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office said three people are facing 16 felony charges after being apprehended following the theft of a vehicle in the Town of Binghamton.

On April 11, deputies responded to the reported theft of a 2022 Chevy Silverado truck towing a trailer containing a zero-turn lawn mower on Mill Street. The truck’s owner reported the truck stolen after viewing the crime through his home’s security cameras. The owner then assisted deputies with finding his truck through the Chevy app on his phone.

The truck was tracked to Phillips Way in the Town of Binghamton were witnesses saw three suspects flee on foot behind a residence and into a creek, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies were able to follow fresh, wet footprints on exposed rock and found the first suspect, Heather Brewer; 30, of Endicott, hiding in a fetal position in a concave area of the creek bed.

Other deputies followed the sounds of distressed animals coming from a nearby chicken coup. Behind a garage under a pile of leaves on Locke Drive, deputies found suspects Joseph C. Schultz, 38, and Ryan E. White, both of Endicott.

Deputies noted that Schultz tried to dispose of a clear bag containing 17 grams of meth.

A witness provided deputies with camera footage showing the suspects arriving at the Phillips Way location with the stolen vehicle and a gold sedan before fleeing on foot, the sheriff’s office said. Muddy shoe prints in the stolen vehicle matched that of Joseph Schultz, and the suspects’ attire matched both the description from witnesses and the suspects in the security videos from the victim and a neighbor.

The victim has his vehicle returned and the suspects’ vehicle was impounded.

They were charged with the following:

Heather L. Brewer, 30, Endicott:

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Ryan E. White, 35, of Endicott:

· Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

· Criminal Liability for Conduct of Another and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony

· Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

· Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree, a Class E Felony

· Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

· Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

· Conspiracy in the 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Joseph C. Schultz, 38, of Endicott:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, Class B Felonies

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, a Class C Felony

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Two counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, Class E Felonies

Tampering with Physical Evidence, a Class E Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

Conspiracy in the 5th Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

The sheriff’s office noted that Schultz was found to have an outstanding warrant for grand larceny in the fourth degree, resisting arrest, identity theft and drug charges out of Pennsylvania and violating parole in Albany.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.