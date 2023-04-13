9th annual Guys & Gals Fashion Gala

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The ninth annual Guys & Gals Fashion Gala returns for the ninth time on April 20 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Binghamton.

Mothers & Babies Board of Directors Vice President and Fashion Gala Committee Co-Chair Kerry Gallagher and Mothers & Babies Member and Fashion Gala Committee Co-Chair Karyn Palmer joined Around the Tiers Thursday to talk about the special gala.

You can get your tickets here.

