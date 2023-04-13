Assemblywoman Lupardo honors Josephine Burrell as a woman who inspired her

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the New York State Legislative Women’s Caucus were tasked with choosing a woman who inspires them to honor this year for Women’s History Month.

While Women’s History Month is over, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) held a ceremony Thursday to honor her nominee Josephine Burrell, who was unable to make the March ceremony in Albany.

Lupardo first met Josephine Burrell when she took a course Lupardo was teaching at Binghamton University. Years later, their paths crossed again when Lupardo first ran for public office.

“It was Josephine who taught me about what life was like for those living in poverty in our community,” said Lupardo. “Her lessons have helped me be a better public servant and community advocate.”

Burrell said it was a pleasant surprise and an honor to be recognized in Albany by Lupardo.

“I’m still in a state of shock,” said Burrell. “I’m very appreciative. I wish my family could be here and my family could see what’s going on. There’s no one in my family that’s ever done anything like this.”

Burrell has a long history of advocacy in the community something she said started after she moved to Binghamton and the housing complex she lived in was up for sale by the federal government. Seeing the fight from other members of the community made her want to spend the rest of her life being an advocate.

“We fought for two years in federal court and we won,” said Burrell. “Poor people did that and I was so impressed by them that was my entrance into this area. It was what I was born to do there’s nothing else that I would want to do except help people.”

Burrell’s long list of accomplishments also includes serving on the city of Binghamton’s first Affirmative Action program, organizing the first National Night Out Against Crime and serving as an essential part of Broome County’s Anti-Poverty Initiative among other important public service.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged with abduction in case of missing Ithaca woman who was killed in Virginia
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
Broome County Land Bank Corporation announces 2023 demolitions, begin demolition on blighted Johnson City property
Shots fired
Endicott Police investigating shots fired incident
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Endwell

Latest News

Assemblywoman Lupardo honors Josephine Burrell as a woman who inspired her
Assemblywoman Lupardo honors Josephine Burrell as a woman who inspired her
Pothole repair season begins in Binghamton
Pothole repair season begins in Binghamton
3 arrested for stealing pickup truck in Town of Binghamton
3 arrested for stealing pickup truck in Town of Binghamton
Man gets 7 years in prison for receipt, distribution of child porn
Man gets 7 years in prison for receipt, distribution of child porn