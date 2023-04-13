Assemblywoman Lupardo honors Josephine Burrell as a woman who inspired her

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Members of the New York State Legislative Women’s Caucus were tasked with choosing a woman who inspires them to honor this year for Women’s History Month.

While Women’s History Month is over, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) held a ceremony Thursday to honor her nominee Josephine Burrell, who was unable to make the March ceremony in Albany.

Lupardo first met Josephine Burrell when she took a course Lupardo was teaching at Binghamton University. Years later, their paths crossed again when Lupardo first ran for public office.

“It was Josephine who taught me about what life was like for those living in poverty in our community,” said Lupardo. “Her lessons have helped me be a better public servant and community advocate.”

Burrell said it was a pleasant surprise and an honor to be recognized in Albany by Lupardo.

“I’m still in a state of shock,” said Burrell. “I’m very appreciative. I wish my family could be here and my family could see what’s going on. There’s no one in my family that’s ever done anything like this.”

Burrell has a long history of advocacy in the community something she said started after she moved to Binghamton and the housing complex she lived in was up for sale by the federal government. Seeing the fight from other members of the community made her want to spend the rest of her life being an advocate.

“We fought for two years in federal court and we won,” said Burrell. “Poor people did that and I was so impressed by them that was my entrance into this area. It was what I was born to do there’s nothing else that I would want to do except help people.”

Burrell’s long list of accomplishments also includes serving on the city of Binghamton’s first Affirmative Action program, organizing the first National Night Out Against Crime and serving as an essential part of Broome County’s Anti-Poverty Initiative among other important public service.

