Back-to-back record-setting heat possible

Tonight: Clear. Low: 48-58

Friday: Record heat likely. Sunny. High: 79-88

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Low: 47-57

Saturday: 40% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. High: 75, Low: 56

Forecast Discussion:

After a record hot day Thursday, Friday promises to be just as hot and likely record-setting as well. Highs Friday will be well into the 80s.

We have increased the chance of rain showers on Saturday to around 40%. This is due to an upper level disturbance moving a bit closer to us, and faster than previously thought. The best chance of rain looks to be in the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday rainfall chances appear to have slipped backward just a bit. We think there will be long dry periods expected. We’ve put the chance of rain at 20% for now, but that should increase late and overnight into Monday morning as a cold front brings us back to seasonable weather and temperatures. Highs will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday.

Next Monday and Tuesday are a bit unsettled with a chance of some rain and showers. It will be cooler, but much more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 50s. The chance of rain is 60% Monday and 30% Tuesday. Next Wednesday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s.

